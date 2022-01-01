Chili in Inman Park
Inman Park restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Side Chili Oil
|$2.20
A side of our homemade chili oil. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
|Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers
|$19.80
Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, roasted peanuts and assorted chili peppers. Contains peanuts. Spice level 4. White rice not included.
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.99
|ROASTED PORK & CHILI VERDE
|$14.99
Roasted pork with charred chillies and crumbled queso topped with scrambled eggs.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ticonderoga Club
99 Krog St NE STE W, Atlanta
|CHILI CRUSH XTRA HOT (8oz)
|$13.00
Your Chili Crush order will be available for pick-up from our Swim-up-bar TO-GO window from 5PM-9PM Thurs Mar 31st - Sat April 2nd. This sale DOES NOT secure a reservation in the bar or dining room.
|CHILI CRUSH (8oz)
|$12.00