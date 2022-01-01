Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Inman Park

Inman Park restaurants
Toast

Inman Park restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chili Oil$2.20
A side of our homemade chili oil. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers$19.80
Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, roasted peanuts and assorted chili peppers. Contains peanuts. Spice level 4. White rice not included.
More about Gu's Dumplings
Folk Art - Highland image

 

Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
ROASTED PORK & CHILI VERDE$14.99
Roasted pork with charred chillies and crumbled queso topped with scrambled eggs.
More about Folk Art - Highland
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ticonderoga Club

99 Krog St NE STE W, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI CRUSH XTRA HOT (8oz)$13.00
Your Chili Crush order will be available for pick-up from our Swim-up-bar TO-GO window from 5PM-9PM Thurs Mar 31st - Sat April 2nd. This sale DOES NOT secure a reservation in the bar or dining room.
CHILI CRUSH (8oz)$12.00
More about Ticonderoga Club

