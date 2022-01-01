Cobb salad in
Inman Park restaurants that serve cobb salad
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad
$14.99
More about Folk Art - Highland
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ticonderoga Club
99 Krog St NE STE W, Atlanta
Avg 4.7
(862 reviews)
COBB SALAD
$14.00
Iceberg - Tomato - Avocado - Bacon -
Onion - Egg Grilled Chicken -
Danish Blue Cheese
More about Ticonderoga Club
