Kirkwood restaurants you'll love

Toast

Kirkwood's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cake
Bakeries
Gastropubs
Southern
Must-try Kirkwood restaurants

Southern Queenz image

 

Southern Queenz

1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Protein & Grits$27.00
fried catfish, shrimp,or salmon | boursin cheese grits | peppers & onions | garlic butter wine sauce
Southern Crown$27.00
Southern fried chicken | collards | mac + cheese | yams | cornbread | picante sauce
Kirkwood Chicken & Waffles$23.00
fried chicken wings | assorted berries | house syrup | powder sugar
More about Southern Queenz
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar image

 

Bob & Harriet's Home Bar

1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Dinner$16.00
breast & thigh w/ Italian green beans & cole slaw
Fried Chicken Sammie$12.00
hand breaded chicken breast, cole slaw, pickles
Kalua Pig$12.00
house pulled pork, pickles, Hawaiian BBQ
More about Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee image

 

Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee

209 Edgewood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHAI BOX CHAI$4.95
We proudly carry the CHAI BOX, hand blended concentrate made right here in Atlanta by a Chai expert! So delicious and lightly sweetened.
Muffins$2.50
More about Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee
