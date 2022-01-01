Midtown restaurants you'll love
Midtown's top cuisines
Must-try Midtown restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Sides
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
|Black Bean
|$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
|Buffalo Chicken
|$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
TACOS
Rreal Tacos
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Pork Carnitas
|$4.00
Slow cooked, Shredded
|Al Pastor
|$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Southern Tacos
|$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
|Empanadas (3)
|$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
|Combo
|$9.99
Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.
Atwood's Pizza Cafe
817 West Peachtree St A105, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$4.00
Romaine, radicchio, tomato, croutons, american grana, hard-boiled egg, caesar dressing.
|Red Base
|$10.00
House red sauce, Mozzarella-provolone, Parmesan, oregano, Romano.
|12" Lazy Cat
|$14.00
Red sauce, meatballs, Mozzarella-provolone, ricotta cream, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, oregano, garlic, Romano.
El Viñedo Local
730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Empanada Criollo
|$6.00
Traditional Uruguayan beef empanada, green olives, hard boiled egg
|Arepa Pabellon
|$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
|Arepa Reyna Pepiada
|$6.95
Avocado Springer Mountain Chicken salad
PIZZA
Triple Jay’s Pizza
1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|20" New York Style
|$19.00
Our delicious red sauce with our cheese blend and our signature crust!
|8" X 10" SM Detroit
|$12.00
Detroit-style pizza is a rectangular pizza with a thick crispy and chewy crust. Detroit Style Pizza got its start in the mid 1940's! Instead of using traditional round pans, in true Motor City fashion, the originators baked their pizza in square, blue steel automotive parts pans that allowed the outer edges of cheese to caramelize, forming a delicious golden brown cheese barrier around the perimeter of the pie.
|New York Da Meats
|$23.00
A carnivorous mix of pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, regular bacon on top of our red sauce and cheese blend!
Dancing Goats®
33 Peachtree Pl NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Espresso Macchiato
|$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
|Toddy
Cold Brew
|London Fog
|$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
El Burro Pollo
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Escabeche Salad
|$10.50
Mexican Canned Yellow fin tuna in Escabeche (spicy marinate) a top of Mixed Greens, our naked Slaw, tomatillo, sour cream and 3 chile sambal and finish with Toasted pumpkin seeds ... Light, Spicy and powerful salad!
|Burro Pollo
|$11.25
The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
|Beef Barbacoa Burrito
|$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
SALADS • TAPAS
Olive Bistro
1050 juniper st ne, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
|Mediterranean Platter
|$10.00
|Hummus Dip
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Paella Seafood
|$39.50
Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron
|Truffle Carbonara
|$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
|Fried Artichokes
|$9.00
Artichoke hearts, lemon, mint aioli
Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown
708 Spring Street, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Knuckies Deluxe
|$15.95
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Chicken Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Aged Parmesan
|14" Build Your Own
|$7.95
|Bread Sticks
|$4.99
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
|Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
|Salmon Alfredo
|$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden
985 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Cheezy Kale
|$4.50
Ingredients: Kale, Cashews, Red Bell Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cayenne.
|Sunrise*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Orange juice, apple juice, mangos, peaches, strawberries
|Supergreen*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
754 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|3 Course Girls Night In for 4
|$79.00
Gather your girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
|6 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
|Fondue Party for 10
|$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nook on Piedmont Park
1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Blackbean Burger
|$12.50
The Best Black Bean Burger in the ATL!! Homemade! Topped with chipotle mayo and lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a Challah bun.
|Nacho Totcho
|$12.00
Our crispy golden tots smothered with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and Nook’s secret cheese sauce.
|Redneck Totcho
|$12.00
Our crispy golden tots smothered with pulled pork, Coca-Cola® barbecue sauce, Nook’s secret cheese sauce and jalapeños.
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Philly Roll
|$6.50
|Crunchy 14th
|$11.50
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.00
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mukja Korean Fried Chicken
933 Peachtree St NE Suite 951, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Super Bowl Party Pack (Pre-Order)
|$60.00
1 Whole Bird + 8 Sliders + Mac 'n Cheese + Korean Slaw + "The Standard" Salad +
Honey Butter/Soy Garlic/Sweet Heat Sauces (Feeds 3-4)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Eleventh Street Pub
1041 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta