Midtown restaurants you'll love

Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Midtown restaurants

Cypress Street Pint & Plate image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sides
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
Black Bean$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
Buffalo Chicken$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Fresh to Order image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
More about Fresh to Order
Rreal Tacos image

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Carnitas$4.00
Slow cooked, Shredded
Al Pastor$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
More about Rreal Tacos
Tacos & Tequilas image

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
Empanadas (3)$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
Combo$9.99
Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Atwood's Pizza Cafe image

 

Atwood's Pizza Cafe

817 West Peachtree St A105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar$4.00
Romaine, radicchio, tomato, croutons, american grana, hard-boiled egg, caesar dressing.
Red Base$10.00
House red sauce, Mozzarella-provolone, Parmesan, oregano, Romano.
12" Lazy Cat$14.00
Red sauce, meatballs, Mozzarella-provolone, ricotta cream, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, oregano, garlic, Romano.
More about Atwood's Pizza Cafe
El Viñedo Local image

 

El Viñedo Local

730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Criollo$6.00
Traditional Uruguayan beef empanada, green olives, hard boiled egg
Arepa Pabellon$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
Arepa Reyna Pepiada$6.95
Avocado Springer Mountain Chicken salad
More about El Viñedo Local
Triple Jay’s Pizza image

PIZZA

Triple Jay’s Pizza

1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
20" New York Style$19.00
Our delicious red sauce with our cheese blend and our signature crust!
8" X 10" SM Detroit$12.00
Detroit-style pizza is a rectangular pizza with a thick crispy and chewy crust. Detroit Style Pizza got its start in the mid 1940's! Instead of using traditional round pans, in true Motor City fashion, the originators baked their pizza in square, blue steel automotive parts pans that allowed the outer edges of cheese to caramelize, forming a delicious golden brown cheese barrier around the perimeter of the pie.
New York Da Meats$23.00
A carnivorous mix of pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, regular bacon on top of our red sauce and cheese blend!
More about Triple Jay’s Pizza
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

33 Peachtree Pl NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (843 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Espresso Macchiato$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
Toddy
Cold Brew
London Fog$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
More about Dancing Goats®
El Burro Pollo image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Escabeche Salad$10.50
Mexican Canned Yellow fin tuna in Escabeche (spicy marinate) a top of Mixed Greens, our naked Slaw, tomatillo, sour cream and 3 chile sambal and finish with Toasted pumpkin seeds ... Light, Spicy and powerful salad!
Burro Pollo$11.25
The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
Beef Barbacoa Burrito$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
More about El Burro Pollo
Olive Bistro image

SALADS • TAPAS

Olive Bistro

1050 juniper st ne, Atlanta

Avg 4 (333 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Mediterranean Platter$10.00
Hummus Dip
More about Olive Bistro
Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paella Seafood$39.50
Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron
Truffle Carbonara$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
Fried Artichokes$9.00
Artichoke hearts, lemon, mint aioli
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown image

 

Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown

708 Spring Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Knuckies Deluxe$15.95
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Chicken Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Aged Parmesan
14" Build Your Own$7.95
Bread Sticks$4.99
More about Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

 

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
Salmon Alfredo$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
More about 10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

985 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheezy Kale$4.50
Ingredients:  Kale, Cashews, Red Bell Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cayenne.
Sunrise*$3.85
Ingredients: Orange juice, apple juice, mangos, peaches, strawberries
Supergreen*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
More about Arden's Garden
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

754 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (2249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Course Girls Night In for 4$79.00
Gather your girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Fondue Party for 10$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
More about The Melting Pot
The Nook on Piedmont Park image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nook on Piedmont Park

1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (2678 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackbean Burger$12.50
The Best Black Bean Burger in the ATL!! Homemade! Topped with chipotle mayo and lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a Challah bun.
Nacho Totcho$12.00
Our crispy golden tots smothered with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and Nook’s secret cheese sauce.
Redneck Totcho$12.00
Our crispy golden tots smothered with pulled pork, Coca-Cola® barbecue sauce, Nook’s secret cheese sauce and jalapeños.
More about The Nook on Piedmont Park
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Roll$6.50
Crunchy 14th$11.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
More about Nagomiya
Mukja Korean Fried Chicken image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mukja Korean Fried Chicken

933 Peachtree St NE Suite 951, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Bowl Party Pack (Pre-Order)$60.00
1 Whole Bird + 8 Sliders + Mac 'n Cheese + Korean Slaw + "The Standard" Salad +
Honey Butter/Soy Garlic/Sweet Heat Sauces (Feeds 3-4)
More about Mukja Korean Fried Chicken
Bulla - Atlanta DO NOT USE image

 

Bulla - Atlanta DO NOT USE

60 11TH ST NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bulla - Atlanta DO NOT USE
Negril Restaurant ATL image

 

Negril Restaurant ATL

30 N Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Negril Restaurant ATL
Eleventh Street Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Eleventh Street Pub

1041 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Eleventh Street Pub

