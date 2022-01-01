Midtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Midtown
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
|Black Bean
|$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
|Buffalo Chicken
|$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
El Viñedo Local
730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta
|Empanada Criollo
|$6.00
Traditional Uruguayan beef empanada, green olives, hard boiled egg
|Arepa Pabellon
|$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
|Arepa Reyna Pepiada
|$6.95
Avocado Springer Mountain Chicken salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Eleventh Street Pub
1041 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta