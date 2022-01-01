Midtown gastropubs you'll love

Cypress Street Pint & Plate image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sides
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
Black Bean$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
Buffalo Chicken$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paella Seafood$39.50
Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron
Truffle Carbonara$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
Fried Artichokes$9.00
Artichoke hearts, lemon, mint aioli
More about Bulla Gastrobar
