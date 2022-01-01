Midtown gastropubs you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Sides
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
|Black Bean
|$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
|Buffalo Chicken
|$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Paella Seafood
|$39.50
Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron
|Truffle Carbonara
|$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
|Fried Artichokes
|$9.00
Artichoke hearts, lemon, mint aioli