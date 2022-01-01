Midtown Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Midtown

El Viñedo Local image

 

El Viñedo Local

730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Criollo$6.00
Traditional Uruguayan beef empanada, green olives, hard boiled egg
Arepa Pabellon$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
Arepa Reyna Pepiada$6.95
Avocado Springer Mountain Chicken salad
More about El Viñedo Local
El Burro Pollo image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Escabeche Salad$10.50
Mexican Canned Yellow fin tuna in Escabeche (spicy marinate) a top of Mixed Greens, our naked Slaw, tomatillo, sour cream and 3 chile sambal and finish with Toasted pumpkin seeds ... Light, Spicy and powerful salad!
Burro Pollo$11.25
The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
Beef Barbacoa Burrito$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
More about El Burro Pollo
Olive Bistro image

SALADS • TAPAS

Olive Bistro

1050 juniper st ne, Atlanta

Avg 4 (333 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Mediterranean Platter$10.00
Hummus Dip
More about Olive Bistro
Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paella Seafood$39.50
Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron
Truffle Carbonara$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
Fried Artichokes$9.00
Artichoke hearts, lemon, mint aioli
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Bulla - Atlanta DO NOT USE image

 

Bulla - Atlanta DO NOT USE

60 11TH ST NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bulla - Atlanta DO NOT USE
Negril Restaurant ATL image

 

Negril Restaurant ATL

30 N Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Negril Restaurant ATL

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown

Salmon

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Crispy Chicken

Barbacoas

Nachos

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic Station

No reviews yet

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lindbergh

No reviews yet

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston