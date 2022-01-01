Midtown Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Midtown
More about El Viñedo Local
El Viñedo Local
730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Empanada Criollo
|$6.00
Traditional Uruguayan beef empanada, green olives, hard boiled egg
|Arepa Pabellon
|$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
|Arepa Reyna Pepiada
|$6.95
Avocado Springer Mountain Chicken salad
More about El Burro Pollo
El Burro Pollo
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Escabeche Salad
|$10.50
Mexican Canned Yellow fin tuna in Escabeche (spicy marinate) a top of Mixed Greens, our naked Slaw, tomatillo, sour cream and 3 chile sambal and finish with Toasted pumpkin seeds ... Light, Spicy and powerful salad!
|Burro Pollo
|$11.25
The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
|Beef Barbacoa Burrito
|$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
More about Olive Bistro
SALADS • TAPAS
Olive Bistro
1050 juniper st ne, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
|Mediterranean Platter
|$10.00
|Hummus Dip
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Paella Seafood
|$39.50
Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron
|Truffle Carbonara
|$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
|Fried Artichokes
|$9.00
Artichoke hearts, lemon, mint aioli