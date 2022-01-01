Midtown Mexican restaurants you'll love
TACOS
Rreal Tacos
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Pork Carnitas
|$4.00
Slow cooked, Shredded
|Al Pastor
|$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Southern Tacos
|$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
|Empanadas (3)
|$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
|Combo
|$9.99
Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.
El Burro Pollo
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Escabeche Salad
|$10.50
Mexican Canned Yellow fin tuna in Escabeche (spicy marinate) a top of Mixed Greens, our naked Slaw, tomatillo, sour cream and 3 chile sambal and finish with Toasted pumpkin seeds ... Light, Spicy and powerful salad!
|Burro Pollo
|$11.25
The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
|Beef Barbacoa Burrito
|$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.