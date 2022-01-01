Midtown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Midtown

Rreal Tacos image

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Carnitas$4.00
Slow cooked, Shredded
Al Pastor$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
More about Rreal Tacos
Tacos & Tequilas image

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
Empanadas (3)$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
Combo$9.99
Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
El Burro Pollo image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Escabeche Salad$10.50
Mexican Canned Yellow fin tuna in Escabeche (spicy marinate) a top of Mixed Greens, our naked Slaw, tomatillo, sour cream and 3 chile sambal and finish with Toasted pumpkin seeds ... Light, Spicy and powerful salad!
Burro Pollo$11.25
The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
Beef Barbacoa Burrito$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
More about El Burro Pollo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown

Salmon

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Crispy Chicken

Barbacoas

Nachos

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic Station

No reviews yet

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lindbergh

No reviews yet

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston