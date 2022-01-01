Midtown pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Midtown
More about Atwood's Pizza Cafe
Atwood's Pizza Cafe
817 West Peachtree St A105, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$4.00
Romaine, radicchio, tomato, croutons, american grana, hard-boiled egg, caesar dressing.
|Red Base
|$10.00
House red sauce, Mozzarella-provolone, Parmesan, oregano, Romano.
|12" Lazy Cat
|$14.00
Red sauce, meatballs, Mozzarella-provolone, ricotta cream, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, oregano, garlic, Romano.
More about Triple Jay’s Pizza
PIZZA
Triple Jay’s Pizza
1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|20" New York Style
|$19.00
Our delicious red sauce with our cheese blend and our signature crust!
|8" X 10" SM Detroit
|$12.00
Detroit-style pizza is a rectangular pizza with a thick crispy and chewy crust. Detroit Style Pizza got its start in the mid 1940's! Instead of using traditional round pans, in true Motor City fashion, the originators baked their pizza in square, blue steel automotive parts pans that allowed the outer edges of cheese to caramelize, forming a delicious golden brown cheese barrier around the perimeter of the pie.
|New York Da Meats
|$23.00
A carnivorous mix of pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, regular bacon on top of our red sauce and cheese blend!