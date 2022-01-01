Midtown pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Midtown

Atwood's Pizza Cafe image

 

Atwood's Pizza Cafe

817 West Peachtree St A105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar$4.00
Romaine, radicchio, tomato, croutons, american grana, hard-boiled egg, caesar dressing.
Red Base$10.00
House red sauce, Mozzarella-provolone, Parmesan, oregano, Romano.
12" Lazy Cat$14.00
Red sauce, meatballs, Mozzarella-provolone, ricotta cream, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, oregano, garlic, Romano.
Triple Jay’s Pizza image

PIZZA

Triple Jay’s Pizza

1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
20" New York Style$19.00
Our delicious red sauce with our cheese blend and our signature crust!
8" X 10" SM Detroit$12.00
Detroit-style pizza is a rectangular pizza with a thick crispy and chewy crust. Detroit Style Pizza got its start in the mid 1940's! Instead of using traditional round pans, in true Motor City fashion, the originators baked their pizza in square, blue steel automotive parts pans that allowed the outer edges of cheese to caramelize, forming a delicious golden brown cheese barrier around the perimeter of the pie.
New York Da Meats$23.00
A carnivorous mix of pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, regular bacon on top of our red sauce and cheese blend!
Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown image

 

Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown

708 Spring Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Knuckies Deluxe$15.95
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Chicken Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Aged Parmesan
14" Build Your Own$7.95
Bread Sticks$4.99
