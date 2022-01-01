Burritos in Midtown

Midtown restaurants that serve burritos

Rreal Tacos image

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Carnitas$4.00
Slow cooked, Shredded
Al Pastor$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
More about Rreal Tacos
Tacos & Tequilas image

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
Empanadas (3)$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
Combo$9.99
Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tofu Burrito image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Burrito$10.25
Smoked tofu served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with toasted pumpkin seeds and our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
Beef Barbacoa Burrito$13.95
Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.
More about El Burro Pollo

