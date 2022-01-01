Calamari in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve calamari
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Tender Crispy Calamari
|$5.90
|Calamari Entree
|$16.90
Tender Calamari, Lemon Frites, Asian Slaw, Ginger-Apricot Vinaigrette
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Calamari
|$10.50
Crispy fried calamari with jalapeño & cilantro sauce.
|Calamari
|$9.98
Crispy fried calamari with jalapeno and cilantro crema.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Crispy Calamari
|$14.00
Served with homemade tartar sauce