Calamari in Midtown

Midtown restaurants
Midtown restaurants that serve calamari

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tender Crispy Calamari$5.90
Calamari Entree$16.90
Tender Calamari, Lemon Frites, Asian Slaw, Ginger-Apricot Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order
GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$10.50
Crispy fried calamari with jalapeño & cilantro sauce.
Calamari$9.98
Crispy fried calamari with jalapeno and cilantro crema.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$14.00
Served with homemade tartar sauce
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Fried Calamari$9.00
More about Nagomiya

