Ceviche in Midtown

Midtown restaurants
Midtown restaurants that serve ceviche

El Viñedo Local image

 

El Viñedo Local

730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche de Camaron$17.95
Poached Argentinian shrimp, cebolla criolla, plantain chips, avocado puree, meyer lemon oil Note: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Victoriano Ceviche$17.95
Fish, sweet potatoes, bibb lettuce, cebolla criolla, plantain chips, leche de tigre, habenero, cilantro oil, Note: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about El Viñedo Local
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$14.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$14.00
More about Nagomiya

