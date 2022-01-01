Ceviche in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve ceviche
More about El Viñedo Local
El Viñedo Local
730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta
|Ceviche de Camaron
|$17.95
Poached Argentinian shrimp, cebolla criolla, plantain chips, avocado puree, meyer lemon oil Note: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
|Victoriano Ceviche
|$17.95
Fish, sweet potatoes, bibb lettuce, cebolla criolla, plantain chips, leche de tigre, habenero, cilantro oil, Note: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
|$14.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips