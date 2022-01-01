Chicken tenders in Midtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cypress Street Pint & Plate image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$15.00
buttermilk-marinated, honey mustard, hand-cut fries
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Ale-Laced Chicken Tender Family Meal for 6$66.99
*Ale-Laced Chicken Tender Family Meal for 4$45.99
Ale-Laced Chicken Tenders$3.90
More about Fresh to Order
Item pic

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
K-9 Chicken Finger w/Fries$5.25
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Bulla Gastrobar

