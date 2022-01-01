Chips and salsa in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS
Rreal Tacos
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Side Of Chip Salsa
|$0.50
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Large Chips & Salsa
|$8.00
|Medium Chips & Salsa
|$6.00
El Burro Pollo
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.50
Crispy yellow corn tortillas served with our house made fresh tomato salsa...light, spicy, refreshing and familiar flavor!