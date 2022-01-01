Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Of Chip Salsa$0.50
Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about Rreal Tacos
Tacos & Tequilas image

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chips & Salsa$8.00
Medium Chips & Salsa$6.00
More about Tacos & Tequilas
efe983ca-e84e-438c-98df-8ef73fb2793f image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$5.50
Crispy yellow corn tortillas served with our house made fresh tomato salsa...light, spicy, refreshing and familiar flavor!
More about El Burro Pollo
The Nook on Piedmont Park image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nook on Piedmont Park

1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (2678 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Salsa & Chips$8.00
More about The Nook on Piedmont Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Chicken Tenders

Flan

Salmon Burgers

Barbacoas

Caesar Salad

Rice Bowls

Spinach Salad

Cheesecake

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic Station

No reviews yet

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lindbergh

No reviews yet

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston