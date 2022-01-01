Salmon in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve salmon
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta
|Salmon Alfredo
|$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nook on Piedmont Park
1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Salmon B.L.T.
|$13.50
Salmon filet topped with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce,
tomato, and homemade creamy basil sauce on a multigrain bun.