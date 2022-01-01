Salmon in Midtown

Midtown restaurants that serve salmon

Grilled Salmon Entree image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

 

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Alfredo$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
The Nook on Piedmont Park image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nook on Piedmont Park

1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (2678 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon B.L.T.$13.50
Salmon filet topped with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce,
tomato, and homemade creamy basil sauce on a multigrain bun.
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado$6.50
