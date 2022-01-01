Morningside / Lenox Park restaurants you'll love
Morningside / Lenox Park's top cuisines
Must-try Morningside / Lenox Park restaurants
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Yakitori - Choose Four
|$12.00
Choice of 4 yakitori skewers
|Skirt Steak Bowl
|$16.00
Soy garlic marinated steak, broccoli, sweet tangy asian bbq sauce, wb sauce, sushi rice
|LB Crispy Grouper Sandwich
|$15.00
saltine crusted grouper, yuzu tartare, napa slaw, side fries
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$10.00
6 deep fried or pan fried pork dumplings
|King Kong Roll
|$16.00
inside: spicy salmon, scallion, and tempura flakes outside: avocado, spicy aioli, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
miso soup with "wakame" seaweed, tofu, and scallions
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • MACARONS • CHEESE
Alon's Bakery and Market
1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE, ATLANTA
|Popular items
|Asian Salmon Sandwich
|$13.99
BBQ marinated Bay of Fundy salmon, cucumbers, sprouts, and black sesame seeds on house-made rosemary focaccia.
|Tunisian Tuna Sandwich
|$9.49
Our mayo-free Tunisian tuna salad made with EVOO, capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, & onion, paired with tomato slices, red onion & spicy harissa sauce on our house-made demi baguette.