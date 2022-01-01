Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Morningside / Lenox Park

Go
Morningside / Lenox Park restaurants
Toast

Morningside / Lenox Park restaurants that serve cake

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird image

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
LB Hummingbird Cake$7.50
spiced hummingbird cake with cream cheese frosting
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
strawberry tres leches cake
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sushi Cake 100$100.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake$12.00
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Alon's Bakery and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • MACARONS • CHEESE

Alon's Bakery and Market

1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE, ATLANTA

Avg 4.6 (2155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Midnight Cake 8in$42.99
Midnight Cake Slice$7.00
More about Alon's Bakery and Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Morningside / Lenox Park

Chicken Sandwiches

Gyoza

Salmon

Yakitori

Cookies

Map

More near Morningside / Lenox Park to explore

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Little Five Points

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lindbergh

No reviews yet

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston