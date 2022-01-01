Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Morningside / Lenox Park

Go
Morningside / Lenox Park restaurants
Toast

Morningside / Lenox Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, red onion, pickles, wb sauce, brioche roll
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • MACARONS • CHEESE

Alon's Bakery and Market

1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE, ATLANTA

Avg 4.6 (2155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Morningside / Lenox Park

Yakitori

Gyoza

Cookies

Salmon

Cake

Map

More near Morningside / Lenox Park to explore

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Little Five Points

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lindbergh

No reviews yet

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston