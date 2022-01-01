Chicken sandwiches in Morningside / Lenox Park
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, red onion, pickles, wb sauce, brioche roll
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • MACARONS • CHEESE
Alon's Bakery and Market
1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE, ATLANTA
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.