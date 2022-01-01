Old Fourth Ward bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Old Fourth Ward restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Old Fourth Ward

8ARM image

 

8ARM

710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coquito (QUART)$45.00
This Puerto Rican Christmas staple features Ron del Barrilito Gold Rum, Spiced Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Cinnamon and other spices for a tropical take on Egg Nog.
Gløgg (QUART)$35.00
This old Scandinavian drink is a mulled, full-bodied Red Wine, with rich & fruity Port, caraway-forward Akvavit, & a long list of spices, fruits, & nuts, including Cinnamon, Raisins, Citrus Peel, & Almonds.
Champagne Tarlant | NV Zéro, Brut Nature (Champagne, France)
More about 8ARM
LadyBird image

BBQ • GRILL

LadyBird

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ FRIES$15.00
CRAB DIP$14.00
PORK SANDWICH$13.00
More about LadyBird
a mano image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

a mano

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carbonara$18.00
tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg
Fried Potatoes$7.00
salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs
Fig Salad$14.00
a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans
More about a mano
Minero image

TACOS

Minero

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Burrito$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
Chicken Burrito$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
Guacamole$12.00
Vegan.
More about Minero
El Super Pan image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

El Super Pan

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1076 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice & Beans$4.50
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
Yuca Frita$4.50
Crispy fried yuca fries served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce
Maduros$4.50
Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.
More about El Super Pan
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

661 Auburn Ave Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spring Rolls$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Biltong Bar image

 

Biltong Bar

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
See You Space Cowboy$13.00
bourbon, rum, yuzu, ginger, lime,
prickly ash
More about Biltong Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Old Fourth Ward

Scallops

Carbonara

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Curry Chicken

Fried Rice

Map

More near Old Fourth Ward to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston