Old Fourth Ward bars & lounges you'll love

More about 8ARM
8ARM
710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Coquito (QUART)
|$45.00
This Puerto Rican Christmas staple features Ron del Barrilito Gold Rum, Spiced Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Cinnamon and other spices for a tropical take on Egg Nog.
|Gløgg (QUART)
|$35.00
This old Scandinavian drink is a mulled, full-bodied Red Wine, with rich & fruity Port, caraway-forward Akvavit, & a long list of spices, fruits, & nuts, including Cinnamon, Raisins, Citrus Peel, & Almonds.
|Champagne Tarlant | NV Zéro, Brut Nature (Champagne, France)
More about LadyBird
BBQ • GRILL
LadyBird
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|BBQ FRIES
|$15.00
|CRAB DIP
|$14.00
|PORK SANDWICH
|$13.00
More about a mano
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
a mano
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$18.00
tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg
|Fried Potatoes
|$7.00
salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs
|Fig Salad
|$14.00
a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans
More about Minero
TACOS
Minero
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Steak Burrito
|$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Vegan.
More about El Super Pan
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Super Pan
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Rice & Beans
|$4.50
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
|Yuca Frita
|$4.50
Crispy fried yuca fries served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce
|Maduros
|$4.50
Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
661 Auburn Ave Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
|Korean Twice Fried Wings
|$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat