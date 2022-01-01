Old Fourth Ward cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Old Fourth Ward
Root Baking
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta
Popular items
HAM CROIX
$7.99
Country ham, Cheddar cheese, and mixed greens on a flaky, buttered croissant. What more could you want?
EGG CROIX
$6.98
Comte cheese, Chervil, & Melted onions come together on this amazingly, delicious croissant sandwich. Enjoy it for brunch or lunch!
Build Your Own Breakfast Sammich
$3.50
Build it how you want it, we won't judge you.
PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Pizza Jeans
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224, Atlanta
Popular items
House Salad
$10.00
Local lettuces, onions, tomato, artichokes, croutons, with zesty italian dressing.
*Dressing contains eggs and dairy
Whole Red on White
$25.50
A NY classic: Whipped Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padano Cheese.
Cannoli (Order of 2)
$6.25
Whipped Sheep's Milk Ricotta, House-Made Shells, Shaved Chocolate, and Toasty Pistachios. Eat yer heart out Ferrara.