Old Fourth Ward cafés you'll love

Root Baking image

 

Root Baking

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HAM CROIX$7.99
Country ham, Cheddar cheese, and mixed greens on a flaky, buttered croissant. What more could you want?
EGG CROIX$6.98
Comte cheese, Chervil, & Melted onions come together on this amazingly, delicious croissant sandwich. Enjoy it for brunch or lunch!
Build Your Own Breakfast Sammich$3.50
Build it how you want it, we won't judge you.
More about Root Baking
Pizza Jeans image

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Pizza Jeans

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$10.00
Local lettuces, onions, tomato, artichokes, croutons, with zesty italian dressing.

*Dressing contains eggs and dairy
Whole Red on White$25.50
A NY classic: Whipped Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padano Cheese.
Cannoli (Order of 2)$6.25
Whipped Sheep's Milk Ricotta, House-Made Shells, Shaved Chocolate, and Toasty Pistachios. Eat yer heart out Ferrara.
More about Pizza Jeans
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

650 North Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Espresso Macchiato$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
London Fog$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
More about Dancing Goats®

