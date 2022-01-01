Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Old Fourth Ward

Go
Old Fourth Ward restaurants
Toast

Old Fourth Ward restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Bellina-Alimentari

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (917 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cannoli$8.00
Ricotta filling, dark chocolate
More about Bellina-Alimentari
Pizza Jeans image

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Pizza Jeans - 2nd Floor PCM

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli (Order of 2)$6.25
Whipped Sheep's Milk Ricotta, House-Made Shells, Shaved Chocolate, and Toasty Pistachios. Eat yer heart out Ferrara.
Chocolate Cannoli (Order Of 2)$6.75
Same great cannoli now in chocolate!
More about Pizza Jeans - 2nd Floor PCM

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Fourth Ward

Panna Cotta

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Chili

Carbonara

Pies

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Cannolis

Map

More near Old Fourth Ward to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston