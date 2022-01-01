Chicken rolls in Old Fourth Ward
Old Fourth Ward restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta
|Malai Chicken Roll
|$11.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and cardamom. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and green chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
|Chicken Tikka Roll
|$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.