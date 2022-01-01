Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Old Fourth Ward

Old Fourth Ward restaurants
Old Fourth Ward restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Malai Chicken Roll image

 

Botiwalla - Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Malai Chicken Roll$11.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and cardamom. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and green chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
Chicken Tikka Roll$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
More about Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

661 Auburn Ave Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Egg Rolls$4.50
Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

