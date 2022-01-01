Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Old Fourth Ward

Old Fourth Ward restaurants
Old Fourth Ward restaurants that serve cookies

Root Baking image

 

Root Baking

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$1.97
More about Root Baking
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market image

 

Botiwalla - Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Burgers$12.99
All natural lamb sliders seasoned with cumin, ginger, chillies, mint and cilantro. Served with desi slaw, green chutney, and Maggi ketchup on two toasted buns (pav) brushed with ghee.
Lamb Boti Kabab Roll$12.99
All natural lamb marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic, and vinegar. Served with onions, cilantro, green chutney, and desi slaw wrapped in hot buttered naan.
Desi Salad$10.99
Shredded red and white cabbage, carrots, scallions, and roasted cashews topped with sesame seeds, cilantro, and crunchy chickpea noodles (sev), with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.
More about Botiwalla - Ponce City Market

