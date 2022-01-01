Scallops in Old Fourth Ward

Go
Old Fourth Ward restaurants
Toast

Old Fourth Ward restaurants that serve scallops

Scallop Fusilli image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

a mano

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Fusilli$18.00
diver scallop, mushroom, farm greens, cream
More about a mano

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Fourth Ward

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Wontons

Carbonara

Map

More near Old Fourth Ward to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston