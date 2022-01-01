Scallops in
Old Fourth Ward
/
Atlanta
/
Old Fourth Ward
/
Scallops
Old Fourth Ward restaurants that serve scallops
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
a mano
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
Avg 4.7
(929 reviews)
Scallop Fusilli
$18.00
diver scallop, mushroom, farm greens, cream
More about a mano
Browse other tasty dishes in Old Fourth Ward
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Wontons
Carbonara
More near Old Fourth Ward to explore
Buckhead
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Grant Park
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Inman Park
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Poncey-Highland
Avg 4.9
(5 restaurants)
East Atlanta Village
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Kirkwood
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Macon
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston