Poncey-Highland restaurants you'll love

Rina
699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta
|Popular items
|Spiced Lamb Burger
|$16.00
Challa bun, spiced lamb, grilled onions, herb tahini, schug, sumac slaw. Served with fries and harissa mayo (meat contains onions, cannot be removed)
|Falafel Pita
|$14.00
Chickpea fritter, hummus, slaw, tahini, shug, Israeli salad
|French Fries
|$4.00
With a side of harissa mayo
New Realm Brewing Company
550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Hand-Pressed Cuban
|$14.00
Pork Belly, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, House-made Sour Pickles
|Birria Pizza
|$21.00
Birria-style beef, Chihuahua Cheese, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Onion and Esquites Crema
|Baked Maryland Crab Dip
|$15.00
Red Peppers, Cream Cheese, Sea-Salt Lavash
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Bucket of Cornbread
|$9.00
4 Halved Muffins Toasted and Served with Sorghum Butter.
|Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls
|$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
|BBQ Combo Plate
|$20.00
Please indicate 2 meat options and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.
Southern Belle & Georgia Boy
1043 Ponce de Leon, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Cali-Burger
|$12.00
Double meat. Double cheese. Griddled onions. Lettuce. Tomato. Burger spread.
|Doggy Bag
|$6.00
For the pup that's gotten you through quarantine - Southern Belle house-made treats for your best friend.
|3 Courses - Southern Belle at Home - Serves 2
|$58.00
**Serves 2 - No substitutions**