Poncey-Highland restaurants you'll love

Must-try Poncey-Highland restaurants

Rina image

 

Rina

699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spiced Lamb Burger$16.00
Challa bun, spiced lamb, grilled onions, herb tahini, schug, sumac slaw. Served with fries and harissa mayo (meat contains onions, cannot be removed)
Falafel Pita$14.00
Chickpea fritter, hummus, slaw, tahini, shug, Israeli salad
French Fries$4.00
With a side of harissa mayo
More about Rina
New Realm Brewing Company image

 

New Realm Brewing Company

550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hand-Pressed Cuban$14.00
Pork Belly, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, House-made Sour Pickles
Birria Pizza$21.00
Birria-style beef, Chihuahua Cheese, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Onion and Esquites Crema
Baked Maryland Crab Dip$15.00
Red Peppers, Cream Cheese, Sea-Salt Lavash
More about New Realm Brewing Company
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bucket of Cornbread$9.00
4 Halved Muffins Toasted and Served with Sorghum Butter.
Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
BBQ Combo Plate$20.00
Please indicate 2 meat options and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
Southern Belle & Georgia Boy image

 

Southern Belle & Georgia Boy

1043 Ponce de Leon, Atlanta

Avg 5 (704 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cali-Burger$12.00
Double meat. Double cheese. Griddled onions. Lettuce. Tomato. Burger spread.
Doggy Bag$6.00
For the pup that's gotten you through quarantine - Southern Belle house-made treats for your best friend.
3 Courses - Southern Belle at Home - Serves 2$58.00
**Serves 2 - No substitutions**
More about Southern Belle & Georgia Boy
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

 

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

702 Cleburne Terrace NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

