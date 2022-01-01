Westside / Home Park restaurants you'll love

Toast

Westside / Home Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Westside / Home Park restaurants

Aziza image

FRENCH FRIES

Aziza

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Suit P10b, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KUBANEH$10.00
Grated tomato, schug.
5 FRESH PITA$5.00
Five freshly baked pitas
HUMMUS #2$14.00
Topped with peppers, olives, charred eggplant, tahini, harissa oil, pine nuts. Served with two pitas.
More about Aziza
Republic Lounge image

 

Republic Lounge

990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 BOTTLES OF ARMAND DE BRIGNAC (750 ML)$3,750.00
Lobster N Shrimp$32.00
Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Republic Lounge
Local Green Atlanta image

 

Local Green Atlanta

800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"$14.99
Roasted cauliflower topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella and drizzled with our house-made “Liquid Gold” sauce served on a toasted french baguette roll. (Fries sold separately)
"Da Badu" Kale/quinoa wrap$11.99
Vegan. Spinach tortilla wrap filled with kale, quinoa blend, red onions, tomatoes, nutritional yeast, and locally sourced kale dressing. [ Add fresh Salmon or Tuna. Perfect with side of Locally owned Symphony chips]
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
More about Local Green Atlanta
Slim & Husky's image

 

Slim & Husky's

1016 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Online BYO
Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art.
PREAM$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
Slim Salad$3.50
Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix and Any 3 Vegetables
More about Slim & Husky's
Falafel Nation image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Falafel Nation

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HUMMUS BOWL$8.00
fried chickpeas, boiled egg, tahini, sumac slaw, pickles, two pita
PITA Falafel$12.00
Green falafel, hummus, Israeli salad, tahini, schug, sumac slaw
COMBO Shawarma$19.00
Chicken shawarma pita, fries and soda
More about Falafel Nation
Spice House image

 

Spice House

375 14th Street NW, Atlanta

Avg 1 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Port-au-Prince Red Snapper$38.00
A whole red snapper, deep-fried, served w/ black mushroom rice, and pikliz (spicy Haitian slaw)
Spice House Oxtail$34.00
Slow-braised oxtail served with rice and peas, and steam cabbage
Chef's Veggie Delight$16.00
Yellow Rice with sauteed peppers, broccoli, onions, Brussels, cabbage, tomatoes, and a garlic herb sauce
More about Spice House
Local Green Atlanta image

 

Local Green Atlanta

276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn$3.99
Vegetarian. Elote corn on the cob, vegan lime mayo, Grated Parmesan cheese and Mexican lime seasoning vegan mayo upon request.
"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich$11.99
Pulled bbq jack fruit, topped with our house-made vegan slaw, crispy fried onions on a toasted wheat bun.
More about Local Green Atlanta
Antico Roma image

PIZZA

Antico Roma

1093 Hemphill ave nw, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (4179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PROSCIUTTO Di PARMA$18.00
Prosciutto Di PARMA 18 months , fior Di latte sorrentina, arucola , lemon.
Pizzetta ( tomato & mozzarella )$12.75
Organic tomato, fresh mozzarella and pecorino ,
MORTADELLA & RICOTTA$14.75
Mortadella ( bologna ) w hand dipped ricotta , bronte ( sicily ) pistachio pesto.
More about Antico Roma
Redbird image

 

Redbird

1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1886 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chocolate Ganache Cake$8.00
with candied sesame seeds and sweet cream (v, gf)
Fingerling Sweet Potatoes$8.00
with merquen spice and kale chimmichurri (vv, gf)
Sunday Cinnabiscuit$6.00
only available on Sundays - hence the name.
More about Redbird
Velvet Taco - Atlanta image

 

Velvet Taco - Atlanta

1115 Howell Mill Rd, Bldg 300, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco - Atlanta
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (1968 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rainbow Roll$11.95
Spicy Crunchy Shrimp$6.50
California Roll$5.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

Map

