Westside / Home Park restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Aziza
1170 Howell Mill Rd, Suit P10b, Atlanta
|Popular items
|KUBANEH
|$10.00
Grated tomato, schug.
|5 FRESH PITA
|$5.00
Five freshly baked pitas
|HUMMUS #2
|$14.00
Topped with peppers, olives, charred eggplant, tahini, harissa oil, pine nuts. Served with two pitas.
Republic Lounge
990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|6 BOTTLES OF ARMAND DE BRIGNAC (750 ML)
|$3,750.00
|Lobster N Shrimp
|$32.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Local Green Atlanta
800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"
|$14.99
Roasted cauliflower topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella and drizzled with our house-made “Liquid Gold” sauce served on a toasted french baguette roll. (Fries sold separately)
|"Da Badu" Kale/quinoa wrap
|$11.99
Vegan. Spinach tortilla wrap filled with kale, quinoa blend, red onions, tomatoes, nutritional yeast, and locally sourced kale dressing. [ Add fresh Salmon or Tuna. Perfect with side of Locally owned Symphony chips]
|"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW
|$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
Slim & Husky's
1016 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta
|Popular items
|Online BYO
Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art.
|PREAM
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
|Slim Salad
|$3.50
Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix and Any 3 Vegetables
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Falafel Nation
1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|HUMMUS BOWL
|$8.00
fried chickpeas, boiled egg, tahini, sumac slaw, pickles, two pita
|PITA Falafel
|$12.00
Green falafel, hummus, Israeli salad, tahini, schug, sumac slaw
|COMBO Shawarma
|$19.00
Chicken shawarma pita, fries and soda
Spice House
375 14th Street NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Port-au-Prince Red Snapper
|$38.00
A whole red snapper, deep-fried, served w/ black mushroom rice, and pikliz (spicy Haitian slaw)
|Spice House Oxtail
|$34.00
Slow-braised oxtail served with rice and peas, and steam cabbage
|Chef's Veggie Delight
|$16.00
Yellow Rice with sauteed peppers, broccoli, onions, Brussels, cabbage, tomatoes, and a garlic herb sauce
Local Green Atlanta
276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
|"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn
|$3.99
Vegetarian. Elote corn on the cob, vegan lime mayo, Grated Parmesan cheese and Mexican lime seasoning vegan mayo upon request.
|"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich
|$11.99
Pulled bbq jack fruit, topped with our house-made vegan slaw, crispy fried onions on a toasted wheat bun.
PIZZA
Antico Roma
1093 Hemphill ave nw, Atlanta
|Popular items
|PROSCIUTTO Di PARMA
|$18.00
Prosciutto Di PARMA 18 months , fior Di latte sorrentina, arucola , lemon.
|Pizzetta ( tomato & mozzarella )
|$12.75
Organic tomato, fresh mozzarella and pecorino ,
|MORTADELLA & RICOTTA
|$14.75
Mortadella ( bologna ) w hand dipped ricotta , bronte ( sicily ) pistachio pesto.
Redbird
1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chocolate Ganache Cake
|$8.00
with candied sesame seeds and sweet cream (v, gf)
|Fingerling Sweet Potatoes
|$8.00
with merquen spice and kale chimmichurri (vv, gf)
|Sunday Cinnabiscuit
|$6.00
only available on Sundays - hence the name.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta