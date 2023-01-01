Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Westside / Home Park

Go
Westside / Home Park restaurants
Toast

Westside / Home Park restaurants that serve chopped salad

8adaae16-7af7-4477-bb7b-e2a5cf5871f0 image

FRENCH FRIES

Aziza

1170 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
Takeout
CHOPPED SALAD BOWL$13.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing
More about Aziza
CHOPPED SALAD BOWL image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Falafel Nation

1170 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD BOWL$13.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing
CHOPPED SALAD BOWL COMBO$20.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing. Combo features the addition of fries and a non-alcoholic beverage of your choice.
More about Falafel Nation

Browse other tasty dishes in Westside / Home Park

Chicken Curry

Salad Bowl

Salmon

Veggie Rolls

Curry

Shawarma

Curry Chicken

Map

More near Westside / Home Park to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Little Five Points

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Atlantic Station

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston