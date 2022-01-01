Egg rolls in
Westside / Home Park restaurants that serve egg rolls
Republic Lounge
990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta
Avg 4.1
(218 reviews)
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
$16.00
More about Republic Lounge
Spice House
375 14th Street NW, Atlanta
Avg 1
(1 review)
Spice House Egg Rolls
$12.00
House grilled jerk chicken and vegetable filled on a bed of petite greens sauced w/ mango habanero sauce
More about Spice House
