Atlantic Beach restaurants you'll love

Go
Atlantic Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Atlantic Beach restaurants

Beach Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Diner

501 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.3 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The CSX$10.99
Toasted Sandwich sized English muffin with two eggs, bacon or sausage and cheese.
The Ultimate$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
Mexican Omelette$11.99
Marinated, chicken chunks with cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms topped with fresh salsa.
More about Beach Diner
PICKUP HOURS WED-THURS 2-10, FRI 2-11, SAT 12-11, SUN 12-8 image

 

PICKUP HOURS WED-THURS 2-10, FRI 2-11, SAT 12-11, SUN 12-8

1237 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FEED YOUR HEAD 4 PACK$16.00
Hazy IPA dry hopped with Galaxy, Citra, and Mosaic. 6.0% abv
BARREL AGED VOL. 96 CAN$12.00
Imperial stout aged 11 months in Wild Turkey barrels then on graham cracker and local Makenu cacao nibs. 11.0% abv
IN A RELATIVE WAY 4 PACK$16.00
hazy IPA dry hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7.
6.0% abv
More about PICKUP HOURS WED-THURS 2-10, FRI 2-11, SAT 12-11, SUN 12-8
ABBQ Meat & Drink image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ABBQ Meat & Drink

461 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.2 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quart Mac & Cheese$13.00
Toasted bread crumb
Loaded Baked Potato$9.00
Whipped butter, crispy house bacon, sharp cheddar, sour cream, scallions.
Pint Mac & Cheese$7.00
Toasted bread crumb
More about ABBQ Meat & Drink
Poe's Tavern image

 

Poe's Tavern

363 Atlantic Boulevard, Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pimiento Cheese Crouton & Tomato Vinaigrette
Beef Amontillado$14.50
Guacamole, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream
Beef Hop Frog$14.50
Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese
More about Poe's Tavern
Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

1021 Atlantic Beach, Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.49
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
Carribean Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Chicken with a “pop." Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce, & a grilled pineapple ring.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Culhane’s Irish Pub image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Culhane’s Irish Pub

967 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onions, peas, stewed in sweet Guinness gravy topped with whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded experience!
Kaye's Pasta Mac$10.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a garlic, sherry cream, cheddar, goat cheese, and Parmesan sauce
Chad's Shrimp N' Grits$15.00
Fresh shrimp sautéed with blistered tomatoes, mushrooms, and a blackened garlic parmesan cream sauce. Served over cheddar grits and topped with scallions. Locals' Favorite!
More about Culhane’s Irish Pub
e4eca437-fdb9-474c-b839-9a79272839e9 image

 

Joseph's Pizza- Atlantic Beach

30 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Joseph's Pizza- Atlantic Beach
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlantic Beach to explore

Beaches

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlantic Beach to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

No reviews yet

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston