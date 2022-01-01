Atlantic Beach restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Beach Diner
501 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach
The CSX
|The CSX
|$10.99
Toasted Sandwich sized English muffin with two eggs, bacon or sausage and cheese.
|The Ultimate
|$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
|Mexican Omelette
|$11.99
Marinated, chicken chunks with cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms topped with fresh salsa.
PICKUP HOURS WED-THURS 2-10, FRI 2-11, SAT 12-11, SUN 12-8
1237 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach
FEED YOUR HEAD 4 PACK
|FEED YOUR HEAD 4 PACK
|$16.00
Hazy IPA dry hopped with Galaxy, Citra, and Mosaic. 6.0% abv
|BARREL AGED VOL. 96 CAN
|$12.00
Imperial stout aged 11 months in Wild Turkey barrels then on graham cracker and local Makenu cacao nibs. 11.0% abv
|IN A RELATIVE WAY 4 PACK
|$16.00
hazy IPA dry hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7.
6.0% abv
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
ABBQ Meat & Drink
461 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach
Quart Mac & Cheese
|Quart Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Toasted bread crumb
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$9.00
Whipped butter, crispy house bacon, sharp cheddar, sour cream, scallions.
|Pint Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Toasted bread crumb
Poe's Tavern
363 Atlantic Boulevard, Atlantic Beach
Chicken Salad
|Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pimiento Cheese Crouton & Tomato Vinaigrette
|Beef Amontillado
|$14.50
Guacamole, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream
|Beef Hop Frog
|$14.50
Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
1021 Atlantic Beach, Atlantic Beach
Chicken Tenders
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$9.49
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
|Carribean Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Chicken with a “pop." Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce, & a grilled pineapple ring.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Culhane’s Irish Pub
967 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach
Sweet Shepherd's Pie
|Sweet Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onions, peas, stewed in sweet Guinness gravy topped with whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded experience!
|Kaye's Pasta Mac
|$10.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a garlic, sherry cream, cheddar, goat cheese, and Parmesan sauce
|Chad's Shrimp N' Grits
|$15.00
Fresh shrimp sautéed with blistered tomatoes, mushrooms, and a blackened garlic parmesan cream sauce. Served over cheddar grits and topped with scallions. Locals' Favorite!
Joseph's Pizza- Atlantic Beach
30 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach