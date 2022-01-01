Beaches restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Beach Diner
501 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach
|The CSX
|$10.99
Toasted Sandwich sized English muffin with two eggs, bacon or sausage and cheese.
|Western Omelette
|$11.99
Ham, cheese, Peppers, Onions topped with diced tomatoes.
|The Ultimate
|$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
PICKUP HOURS WED-THURS 2-10, FRI 2-11, SAT 12-11, SUN 12-8
1237 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach
|BARREL AGED VOL. 97 CAN
|$12.00
It’s an imperial stout aged 11 months in Wild Turkey barrels then on stroopwafels. 11.0% ABV
|BARREL AGED VOL. 98 CAN
|$12.00
Imperial stout aged 11 months in Wild Turkey barrels then on local Longroad coffee and Biscoff cookies. 11.0% abv
|BARREL AGED VOL. 96 CAN
|$12.00
Imperial stout aged 11 months in Wild Turkey barrels then on graham cracker and local Makenu cacao nibs. 11.0% abv
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
ABBQ Meat & Drink
461 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$9.00
Whipped butter, crispy house bacon, sharp cheddar, sour cream, scallions.
|Quart Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Toasted bread crumb
|Pint Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Toasted bread crumb
Poe's Tavern
363 Atlantic Boulevard, Atlantic Beach
|Beef Gold Bug
|$13.00
Choice of Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Swiss Cheese
|Beef Pit & Pendulum
|$14.25
Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
|Beef Tell-Tale Heart
|$14.75
Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
1021 Atlantic Beach, Atlantic Beach
|Jumpin' Jax Salad
|$11.49
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
|The 904 CLUB
|$11.49
Served on Texas toast, house marinated chicken breast, topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli sauce, & avocado.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$9.49
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Culhane’s Irish Pub
967 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach
|Chad's Shrimp N' Grits
|$15.00
Fresh shrimp sautéed with blistered tomatoes, mushrooms, and a blackened garlic parmesan cream sauce. Served over cheddar grits and topped with scallions. Locals' Favorite!
|Pub Pretzel
|$6.00
Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of hot mustard or beer cheese
|Munster Reuben with Pub Fries
|$15.00
Thumann's gourmet corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss, and thousand island on Cinotti's marble rye.
Lean Natural Corned Beef - No MSG!