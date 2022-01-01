Beaches restaurants you'll love

Beaches restaurants
Toast

Must-try Beaches restaurants

Beach Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Diner

501 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.3 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The CSX$10.99
Toasted Sandwich sized English muffin with two eggs, bacon or sausage and cheese.
Western Omelette$11.99
Ham, cheese, Peppers, Onions topped with diced tomatoes.
The Ultimate$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
More about Beach Diner
PICKUP HOURS WED-THURS 2-10, FRI 2-11, SAT 12-11, SUN 12-8 image

 

PICKUP HOURS WED-THURS 2-10, FRI 2-11, SAT 12-11, SUN 12-8

1237 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BARREL AGED VOL. 97 CAN$12.00
It’s an imperial stout aged 11 months in Wild Turkey barrels then on stroopwafels. 11.0% ABV
BARREL AGED VOL. 98 CAN$12.00
Imperial stout aged 11 months in Wild Turkey barrels then on local Longroad coffee and Biscoff cookies. 11.0% abv
BARREL AGED VOL. 96 CAN$12.00
Imperial stout aged 11 months in Wild Turkey barrels then on graham cracker and local Makenu cacao nibs. 11.0% abv
More about PICKUP HOURS WED-THURS 2-10, FRI 2-11, SAT 12-11, SUN 12-8
ABBQ Meat & Drink image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ABBQ Meat & Drink

461 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.2 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato$9.00
Whipped butter, crispy house bacon, sharp cheddar, sour cream, scallions.
Quart Mac & Cheese$13.00
Toasted bread crumb
Pint Mac & Cheese$7.00
Toasted bread crumb
More about ABBQ Meat & Drink
Poe's Tavern image

 

Poe's Tavern

363 Atlantic Boulevard, Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Gold Bug$13.00
Choice of Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Swiss Cheese
Beef Pit & Pendulum$14.25
Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Beef Tell-Tale Heart$14.75
Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
More about Poe's Tavern
Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

1021 Atlantic Beach, Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumpin' Jax Salad$11.49
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
The 904 CLUB$11.49
Served on Texas toast, house marinated chicken breast, topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli sauce, & avocado.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.49
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Culhane’s Irish Pub image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Culhane’s Irish Pub

967 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chad's Shrimp N' Grits$15.00
Fresh shrimp sautéed with blistered tomatoes, mushrooms, and a blackened garlic parmesan cream sauce. Served over cheddar grits and topped with scallions. Locals' Favorite!
Pub Pretzel$6.00
Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of hot mustard or beer cheese
Munster Reuben with Pub Fries$15.00
Thumann's gourmet corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss, and thousand island on Cinotti's marble rye.
Lean Natural Corned Beef - No MSG!
More about Culhane’s Irish Pub
