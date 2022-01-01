Beaches bars & lounges you'll love
More about PICKUP HOURS WED-THURS 2-10, FRI 2-11, SAT 12-11, SUN 12-8
1237 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach
|Popular items
|BARREL AGED VOL. 97 CAN
|$12.00
It’s an imperial stout aged 11 months in Wild Turkey barrels then on stroopwafels. 11.0% ABV
|BARREL AGED VOL. 98 CAN
|$12.00
Imperial stout aged 11 months in Wild Turkey barrels then on local Longroad coffee and Biscoff cookies. 11.0% abv
|BARREL AGED VOL. 96 CAN
|$12.00
Imperial stout aged 11 months in Wild Turkey barrels then on graham cracker and local Makenu cacao nibs. 11.0% abv
More about ABBQ Meat & Drink
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
ABBQ Meat & Drink
461 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach
|Popular items
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$9.00
Whipped butter, crispy house bacon, sharp cheddar, sour cream, scallions.
|Quart Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Toasted bread crumb
|Pint Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Toasted bread crumb
More about Poe's Tavern
Poe's Tavern
363 Atlantic Boulevard, Atlantic Beach
|Popular items
|Beef Gold Bug
|$13.00
Choice of Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Swiss Cheese
|Beef Pit & Pendulum
|$14.25
Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
|Beef Tell-Tale Heart
|$14.75
Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
More about Culhane’s Irish Pub
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Culhane’s Irish Pub
967 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach
|Popular items
|Chad's Shrimp N' Grits
|$15.00
Fresh shrimp sautéed with blistered tomatoes, mushrooms, and a blackened garlic parmesan cream sauce. Served over cheddar grits and topped with scallions. Locals' Favorite!
|Pub Pretzel
|$6.00
Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of hot mustard or beer cheese
|Munster Reuben with Pub Fries
|$15.00
Thumann's gourmet corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss, and thousand island on Cinotti's marble rye.
Lean Natural Corned Beef - No MSG!