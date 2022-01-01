Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Beaches

Beaches restaurants
Beaches restaurants that serve caesar salad

Beach Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Diner

501 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.3 (409 reviews)
Takeout
The Ultimate$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
The Godfather (A Sandwich You Can’t Refuse)$11.99
Sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a grilled baguette served warm with Italian Vinaigrette.
Tossed Greek Salad$11.99
Kalamata Olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, diced tomato, cucmber and red onion, served with a delightful house-made Greek vinaigrette.
More about Beach Diner
47ff5ad7-af39-480f-941f-97897a198e92 image

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

1021 Atlantic Beach, Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.49
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food

