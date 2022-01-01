Chicken salad in Beaches

Go
Beaches restaurants
Toast

Beaches restaurants that serve chicken salad

Beach Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Diner

501 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.3 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
More about Beach Diner
Item pic

 

Poe's Tavern

363 Atlantic Boulevard, Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pimiento Cheese Crouton & Tomato Vinaigrette
More about Poe's Tavern
47ff5ad7-af39-480f-941f-97897a198e92 image

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

1021 Atlantic Beach, Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.49
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston