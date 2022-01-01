Grits in Beaches

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beach Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Diner - Atlantic Beach

501 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.3 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grits$2.99
Side of Cheese Grits$3.19
Fish-N-Grits Breakfast$12.99
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
More about Beach Diner - Atlantic Beach
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - ATLANTIC BEACH

967 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chad's Shrimp N' Grits$17.00
Fresh shrimp sautéed with blistered tomatoes, mushrooms, and a blackened garlic parmesan cream sauce. Served over cheddar grits and topped with scallions. Locals' Favorite!
More about CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - ATLANTIC BEACH

