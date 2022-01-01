Grits in Beaches
Beaches restaurants that serve grits
More about Beach Diner - Atlantic Beach
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Beach Diner - Atlantic Beach
501 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach
|Side Grits
|$2.99
|Side of Cheese Grits
|$3.19
|Fish-N-Grits Breakfast
|$12.99
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
More about CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - ATLANTIC BEACH
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - ATLANTIC BEACH
967 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach
|Chad's Shrimp N' Grits
|$17.00
Fresh shrimp sautéed with blistered tomatoes, mushrooms, and a blackened garlic parmesan cream sauce. Served over cheddar grits and topped with scallions. Locals' Favorite!