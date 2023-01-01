Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Atlantic Beach

Go
Atlantic Beach restaurants
Toast

Atlantic Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Beach Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Diner - Atlantic Beach

501 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.3 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Open Face Chicken Finger Sandwich$12.99
Served with lettuce, tomato & honey mustard sauce.
More about Beach Diner - Atlantic Beach
e4eca437-fdb9-474c-b839-9a79272839e9 image

 

Joseph's Pizza - Atlantic Beach

30 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.00
Grilled or Fried to perfection. Covered with meat sauce and mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & fresh mushrooms
More about Joseph's Pizza - Atlantic Beach
Item pic

 

Chef EZ and the Mariposa - Food Truck location

Wonderwood Drive, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Havana Chicken Sandwich$8.00
mojo chicken thigh, sweet plantains, crispy onions, brioche bun
More about Chef EZ and the Mariposa - Food Truck location

