Chicken sandwiches in Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Beach Diner - Atlantic Beach
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Beach Diner - Atlantic Beach
501 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
|Open Face Chicken Finger Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with lettuce, tomato & honey mustard sauce.
More about Joseph's Pizza - Atlantic Beach
Joseph's Pizza - Atlantic Beach
30 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled or Fried to perfection. Covered with meat sauce and mozzarella
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & fresh mushrooms