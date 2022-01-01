Atlantic Brewing Company- Midtown
Midtown is a brewery, tasting room and restaurant and is our newest addition. We feature small batch, limited edition beers brewed on-site as well as many of our most popular brews that we make at our flagship brewery. The New American Grill menu is a great compliment to our beer. Guests enjoy our modern style building with outdoor patio space and a very popular roof deck.
52 Cottage Street
Location
52 Cottage Street
Bar Harbor ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor
We’ve got some of your favorite Fogtown brews on tap (up to 18 tap lines!), exclusive releases and snacks (hot soft pretzels)
Reel Pizza Cinerama
New for Covi-19 Era.
Online Takeout Ordering.
Wed - Sun 4pm - 8:30pm.
Pizza, Salad, Nachos, Baked Goods, Popcorn, Drinks, Big Tickets, Swipe Gift Cards, One Shots.
No slices or soup this weekend.
The Annex
Come in and enjoy!
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen offers quick and delicious nourishing food and vibrant drinks to fuel your adventures in and around Acadia National Park. Menu offerings include: breakfast bites, fresh juices, superfood smoothies, smoothie bowls, hearty salads, wraps, homemade healthy snacks and sweet treats. The Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen menu offers something for everyone and features abundant gluten-free and plant-based vegan options while providing fresh and exciting choices for meat eaters alike.