Atlantic City American restaurants you'll love

Go
Atlantic City restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Atlantic City

Ryfe Bar & Restaurant image

 

Ryfe Bar & Restaurant

4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Cheese Steak$13.00
Angus beef steak chopped and mixed with flash-fried onions and blistered shishito peppers, topped with our signature beer cheese queso and served on a soft 8" italian roll. Served with fries
Beyond Burger$14.00
The meatless alternative to traditional burgers, Beyond burgers are a delicious plant-based alternative. Served on AC's own Formica bakery brioche bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and swiss or American cheese.
Quesadillas$14.00
Choose your protein and add to our warmed flour tortillas with Ryfe special blend of cheddar, manchego and mozzarella cheeses, fire roasted street corn medley, and our special sauce!
More about Ryfe Bar & Restaurant
Blue Water Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Blue Water Grille

60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor, Atlantic City

Avg 3.8 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.00
10 Wings with choice of sauce.
Cheesesteak$10.95
Beef with grilled onions, lettuce & tomato, mozzarella cheese on a long roll.
Two eggs Any Style$10.00
two eggs, choice of meat, toast & homefries. add short stack or french toast +$3
More about Blue Water Grille
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar image

HAMBURGERS

Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar

2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Fried Chicken Hot & Honey Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chopped Celery Salad
The Manhattan Project$18.99
Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus Short Rib Briskett and Chuck by butcher Pat LaFrieda served on a localy made artisan bun
Short Rib Tater Tots$14.99
Braised Short Rib, House Made Cheese Sauce
Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Chives
More about Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Atlantic City

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Atlantic City to explore

Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston