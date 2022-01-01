Atlantic City American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Atlantic City
More about Ryfe Bar & Restaurant
Ryfe Bar & Restaurant
4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Beer Cheese Steak
|$13.00
Angus beef steak chopped and mixed with flash-fried onions and blistered shishito peppers, topped with our signature beer cheese queso and served on a soft 8" italian roll. Served with fries
|Beyond Burger
|$14.00
The meatless alternative to traditional burgers, Beyond burgers are a delicious plant-based alternative. Served on AC's own Formica bakery brioche bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and swiss or American cheese.
|Quesadillas
|$14.00
Choose your protein and add to our warmed flour tortillas with Ryfe special blend of cheddar, manchego and mozzarella cheeses, fire roasted street corn medley, and our special sauce!
More about Blue Water Grille
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Blue Water Grille
60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
10 Wings with choice of sauce.
|Cheesesteak
|$10.95
Beef with grilled onions, lettuce & tomato, mozzarella cheese on a long roll.
|Two eggs Any Style
|$10.00
two eggs, choice of meat, toast & homefries. add short stack or french toast +$3
More about Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
HAMBURGERS
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Fried Chicken Hot & Honey Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chopped Celery Salad
|The Manhattan Project
|$18.99
Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus Short Rib Briskett and Chuck by butcher Pat LaFrieda served on a localy made artisan bun
|Short Rib Tater Tots
|$14.99
Braised Short Rib, House Made Cheese Sauce
Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Chives