Atlantic City pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Atlantic City

Blue Water Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Blue Water Grille

60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor, Atlantic City

Avg 3.8 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.00
10 Wings with choice of sauce.
Cheesesteak$10.95
Beef with grilled onions, lettuce & tomato, mozzarella cheese on a long roll.
Two eggs Any Style$10.00
two eggs, choice of meat, toast & homefries. add short stack or french toast +$3
More about Blue Water Grille
Tony Boloney's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tony Boloney's

300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.2 (3684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
General Khan
mongolian tso's sauce, sesame seed, hot honey, crispy wonton
Geppetto - V$13.00
house parm sub. salted ricotta, fresh basil, shaved pecorino, seeded roll, extra virgin olive oil
OUI OUI “WEE WEE”$14.00
french onion cheesesteak. french onion soup caramelized onions, shaved ribeye, gruyere cheese, parsley
More about Tony Boloney's
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Rhythm & Spirits image

 

Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits

131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuzzie's Special$18.00
Cuzzie's grandmas pan fried chicken cutlet topped with thick cut heirloom tomato, honey whipped ricotta and fresh arugula dressed with EVOO and aged balsamic on a toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Cutlet Parm Sandwich$15.00
Chicken cutlets just like Cuzzie's grandma made, pounded out breaded and pan fried, topped with Chef's red sauce and mozzarella on toasted hoagie roll.
The Italian$18.00
Prosciutto, Porchetta, Ham, thinly shaved onions, heirloom tomatoes, honey whipped ricotta, red wine vinegar, EVOO and roasted garlic cherry pepper aioli on an AC sub roll.
More about Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits
Restaurant banner

 

JV's Pizza

648 North Albany Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders Rice & Beans$6.99
Coke 2 Liter$2.75
SM RICE & BEANS$3.99
More about JV's Pizza
Tony's Farm Table image

 

Tony's Farm Table

300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tony's Farm Table

