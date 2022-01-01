Atlantic City pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Atlantic City
More about Blue Water Grille
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Blue Water Grille
60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
10 Wings with choice of sauce.
|Cheesesteak
|$10.95
Beef with grilled onions, lettuce & tomato, mozzarella cheese on a long roll.
|Two eggs Any Style
|$10.00
two eggs, choice of meat, toast & homefries. add short stack or french toast +$3
More about Tony Boloney's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tony Boloney's
300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|General Khan
mongolian tso's sauce, sesame seed, hot honey, crispy wonton
|Geppetto - V
|$13.00
house parm sub. salted ricotta, fresh basil, shaved pecorino, seeded roll, extra virgin olive oil
|OUI OUI “WEE WEE”
|$14.00
french onion cheesesteak. french onion soup caramelized onions, shaved ribeye, gruyere cheese, parsley
More about Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits
131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Cuzzie's Special
|$18.00
Cuzzie's grandmas pan fried chicken cutlet topped with thick cut heirloom tomato, honey whipped ricotta and fresh arugula dressed with EVOO and aged balsamic on a toasted hoagie roll
|Chicken Cutlet Parm Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken cutlets just like Cuzzie's grandma made, pounded out breaded and pan fried, topped with Chef's red sauce and mozzarella on toasted hoagie roll.
|The Italian
|$18.00
Prosciutto, Porchetta, Ham, thinly shaved onions, heirloom tomatoes, honey whipped ricotta, red wine vinegar, EVOO and roasted garlic cherry pepper aioli on an AC sub roll.
More about JV's Pizza
JV's Pizza
648 North Albany Ave, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders Rice & Beans
|$6.99
|Coke 2 Liter
|$2.75
|SM RICE & BEANS
|$3.99
More about Tony's Farm Table
Tony's Farm Table
300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City