Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Atlantic City

Go
Atlantic City restaurants
Toast

Atlantic City restaurants that serve arugula salad

Ryfe Bar & Restaurant image

 

Ryfe Bar, Restaurant and Event Venue

4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beet & Goat Cheese Arugula Salad$15.00
beets, goat cheese, arugala & shaved almond with balsamic glaze
More about Ryfe Bar, Restaurant and Event Venue
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Rhythm & Spirits image

 

Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits - Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City.

131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALAD #2 AKA ARUGULA SALAD$14.00
Arugula tossed with fresh mozzarella, fresh lemon just and EVOO topped with prosciutto
More about Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits - Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City.

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlantic City

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Garden Salad

Brisket

Map

More near Atlantic City to explore

Beach Haven

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (670 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston