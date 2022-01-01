Arugula salad in Atlantic City
Atlantic City restaurants that serve arugula salad
Ryfe Bar, Restaurant and Event Venue
4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City
|Beet & Goat Cheese Arugula Salad
|$15.00
beets, goat cheese, arugala & shaved almond with balsamic glaze
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits - Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City.
131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City
|SALAD #2 AKA ARUGULA SALAD
|$14.00
Arugula tossed with fresh mozzarella, fresh lemon just and EVOO topped with prosciutto