Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Atlantic City

Go
Atlantic City restaurants
Toast

Atlantic City restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

SJI Atlantic City Cafe - SJI Atlantic City

3800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon / Sautéed Pepper / Sautéed Onion / Tater Tots / Cheddar Cheese / Eggs / Wrap
Burrito$8.00
rice, lettuce, tomato, beans, corn, cheddar peppers and onions on a plain wrap
More about SJI Atlantic City Cafe - SJI Atlantic City
Item pic

 

Mexico Restaurant & Bar - 3810 Ventnor Ave

3810 Ventnor Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Feliz$17.75
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, melted cheese, refried beans, diced tomatoes, cilantro and Chipotle sauce. Accompanied with rice, salad, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Mexico Restaurant & Bar - 3810 Ventnor Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlantic City

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Black Bean Burgers

Cornbread

Nachos

Map

More near Atlantic City to explore

Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Northfield

No reviews yet

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston