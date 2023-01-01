Burritos in Atlantic City
Atlantic City restaurants that serve burritos
SJI Atlantic City Cafe - SJI Atlantic City
SJI Atlantic City Cafe - SJI Atlantic City
3800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon / Sautéed Pepper / Sautéed Onion / Tater Tots / Cheddar Cheese / Eggs / Wrap
|Burrito
|$8.00
rice, lettuce, tomato, beans, corn, cheddar peppers and onions on a plain wrap
Mexico Restaurant & Bar - 3810 Ventnor Ave
Mexico Restaurant & Bar - 3810 Ventnor Ave
3810 Ventnor Ave, Atlantic City
|Burrito Feliz
|$17.75
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, melted cheese, refried beans, diced tomatoes, cilantro and Chipotle sauce. Accompanied with rice, salad, sour cream and guacamole.