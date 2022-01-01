Cake in Atlantic City
Atlantic City restaurants that serve cake
Ryfe Bar & Restaurant
4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
A combination of carrots, walnuts, pecans and pineapples make up this delicious cake, which is then topped with a layer of nutty cream cheese frosting and garnished with chopped walnuts
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Fluffy, chocolate cake with two layers of creamy chocolate icing
|Maryland Style Crab Cakes
|$31.00
Two broiled Maryland style crab cakes with fire roasted street corn, poblano peppers, red peppers, red onions, fresh herbs and lime aioli. Served with sautéed spinach.
SJI Atlantic City Cafe
3800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City
|Birthday Cake Cookie - Vegan
|$1.75
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
201 Melrose Ave, Atlantic City
|Lemon Cake
|$4.99
|Carrot Cake Cheesecake
|$7.99
HAMBURGERS
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City
|Funnel Cake Battered Oreos
|$8.99
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun
111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City
|Crab Cakes (2) Drizzle with Basil Oil
|$46.95
Two large Colossal Crab Meat Crab Cakes broiled, drizzle Basil Oil , you can add baby greens .