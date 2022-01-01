Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Atlantic City

Atlantic City restaurants
Toast

Atlantic City restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Ryfe Bar & Restaurant

4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
A combination of carrots, walnuts, pecans and pineapples make up this delicious cake, which is then topped with a layer of nutty cream cheese frosting and garnished with chopped walnuts
Chocolate Cake$7.00
Fluffy, chocolate cake with two layers of creamy chocolate icing
Maryland Style Crab Cakes$31.00
Two broiled Maryland style crab cakes with fire roasted street corn, poblano peppers, red peppers, red onions, fresh herbs and lime aioli. Served with sautéed spinach.
More about Ryfe Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

SJI Atlantic City Cafe

3800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birthday Cake Cookie - Vegan$1.75
More about SJI Atlantic City Cafe
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe

201 Melrose Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cake$4.99
Carrot Cake Cheesecake$7.99
More about Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar image

HAMBURGERS

Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar

2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funnel Cake Battered Oreos$8.99
More about Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun image

 

CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun

111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City

Avg 4.8 (2784 reviews)
Crab Cakes (2) Drizzle with Basil Oil$46.95
Two large Colossal Crab Meat Crab Cakes broiled, drizzle Basil Oil , you can add baby greens .
More about CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun

