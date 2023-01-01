Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Atlantic City restaurants you'll love

Atlantic City restaurants
  • Atlantic City

Must-try Atlantic City restaurants

Ryfe Bar & Restaurant image

 

Ryfe Bar, Restaurant and Event Venue

4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Wedge$0.00
A fresh iceburg lettuce head is cut and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, housemade bleu cheese dressing, real maple wood bacon crumbles, our fig balsamic glaze, and roasted cherry tomatoes
Bacon Burger$13.00
8oz burger, smoked maplewood bacon, and American cheese
Kids Bowl O Fries$6.00
10oz of house fries
Consumer pic

 

Hot Bagels & More - Atlantic City - 212 Pacific Ave.

212 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Western Omelette$12.50
Ham, Peppers, and Onions
Spanish Omelette$12.50
An omelette platter with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and salsa.
Veggie Omelette$12.50
Includes Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Broccoli, and Mushrooms
Banner pic

 

Wild Honey Smokehouse & Tavern -

2801 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SIGNATURE BURGER$18.95
2 seared beef brisket patties, American cheese, secret sauce, lettuce & sesame potato bun
BAKED BEANS$7.95
Signature bacon baked beans, topped with a classic corn bread crumble
STRAWBERRY SALAD$14.95
grilled chicken breast, strawberries, pecans & crumbled blue cheese on a bed of shredded greens tossed with red wine vinegar dressing
Tony Boloney's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tony Boloney's - AC

300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.2 (3684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Napkins$0.00
Fork$0.00
Plate$0.00
Dartcor image

 

SJI Atlantic City Cafe - SJI Atlantic City

3800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Eggplant Sandwich$7.95
Breaded Eggplant | Pesto | Sun Dried Tomato | Fresh Mozzarella | Ciabatta Roll
Ham and Swiss Sandwich$6.95
Ham | Swiss | Dill Pickles | Lettuce | Tomato | Honey Mustard | Hero Roll
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.95
Consumer pic

 

Good Dog Bar AC

3426 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
Parmesan, Tomatoes, Croutons
BLT$14.00
Local Slab Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough, Fries
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Tomato Basil Sauce, Pecorino
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe

201 Melrose Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HOT SAUCE$0.00
Whiting Platter$19.99
Extra Bags$1.00
Consumer pic

 

Mexico Restaurant & Bar - 3810 Ventnor Ave

3810 Ventnor Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
7 Mares$24.50
A spicy seafood soup with Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, and Calamari accompanied with your choice of Portuguese bread or corn tortillas.
Carne Asada$20.00
Grilled steak marinated and served with rice, refried beans, and a Sope.
Carne Tampiqueña$22.50
Grilled steak marinated and served with two chicken Enchiladas dipped in a Mole sauce. Accompanied with rice and refried beans.
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar image

HAMBURGERS

Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar

2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken BLAT$16.98
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon,
Avocado, Chipotle Ranch on Texas Toast
Salad Southern Fried Chicken$18.99
Arcadian mix, 2 Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, tomato, onion, chopped bacon, sliced egg, shredded cheddar. Served with Chipotle Buttermilk Garlic dressing.
Caesar Salad$14.98
Grated Reggiano, Home Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Sixty image

 

Sixty

60 North Maine Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blue Water Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Blue Water Grille - 60 N. Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor, Atlantic City

Avg 3.8 (321 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Setaara image

 

Setaara

2322 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City

Avg 4.7 (952 reviews)
Takeout
Banner pic

 

La Oveja Negra Tex Mex - 1332 Atlantic Ave

1332 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Brittany's Cafe

4313 Ventnor Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Consumer pic

 

Duck Town Tavern

2400 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Rhythm & Spirits image

 

Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits - Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City.

131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Sabor Salvadoreño

3213 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall - 133 S Tennessee Ave

133 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

El Patron - 3019 Atlantic Avenue

3019 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

JV's Pizza - Atlantic City

648 North Albany Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tony's Baltimore Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tony's Baltimore Grill

2800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
Digital Dine-In
Girasole Ristorante image

 

Girasole Ristorante

3108 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
Main pic

 

Cuba Libre Atlantic City

2801 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz con Frijoles$7.00
Steamed white rice and black bean soup
Bread & Mango Butter$4.00
Our signature, house made mango butter with crispy pressed Cuban bread.
Maduros$8.00
Fried ripened sweet plantains
Sirens Bar & Grill image

TAPAS • GRILL

Sirens Bar & Grill

447 Carson Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 5 (806 reviews)
Main pic

 

Cardinal - 201 South New York Avenue

201 South New York Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
Main pic

 

Tony Boloney's Wholesale - Warehouse

2643 Fairmount Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B&B Saloon image

 

B&B Saloon

2721 Artic Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (74 reviews)
Fast Pay
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun image

 

CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun

111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City

Avg 4.8 (2784 reviews)
Restaurant banner

 

Stewart's Restaurants - Atlantic City - 1601 Boardwalk

1601 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kiss Kiss Nightclub - 2801 Pacific Ave Suite 306

2801 Pacific Ave Suite 306, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
