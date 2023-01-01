Atlantic City restaurants you'll love
Must-try Atlantic City restaurants
Ryfe Bar, Restaurant and Event Venue
4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City
|The Wedge
|$0.00
A fresh iceburg lettuce head is cut and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, housemade bleu cheese dressing, real maple wood bacon crumbles, our fig balsamic glaze, and roasted cherry tomatoes
|Bacon Burger
|$13.00
8oz burger, smoked maplewood bacon, and American cheese
|Kids Bowl O Fries
|$6.00
10oz of house fries
Hot Bagels & More - Atlantic City - 212 Pacific Ave.
212 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City
|Western Omelette
|$12.50
Ham, Peppers, and Onions
|Spanish Omelette
|$12.50
An omelette platter with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and salsa.
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.50
Includes Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Broccoli, and Mushrooms
Wild Honey Smokehouse & Tavern -
2801 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City
|SIGNATURE BURGER
|$18.95
2 seared beef brisket patties, American cheese, secret sauce, lettuce & sesame potato bun
|BAKED BEANS
|$7.95
Signature bacon baked beans, topped with a classic corn bread crumble
|STRAWBERRY SALAD
|$14.95
grilled chicken breast, strawberries, pecans & crumbled blue cheese on a bed of shredded greens tossed with red wine vinegar dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tony Boloney's - AC
300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City
SJI Atlantic City Cafe - SJI Atlantic City
3800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City
|Italian Eggplant Sandwich
|$7.95
Breaded Eggplant | Pesto | Sun Dried Tomato | Fresh Mozzarella | Ciabatta Roll
|Ham and Swiss Sandwich
|$6.95
Ham | Swiss | Dill Pickles | Lettuce | Tomato | Honey Mustard | Hero Roll
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$4.95
Good Dog Bar AC
3426 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City
|Caesar
|$10.00
Parmesan, Tomatoes, Croutons
|BLT
|$14.00
Local Slab Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough, Fries
|Fried Mozzarella
|$10.00
Tomato Basil Sauce, Pecorino
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
201 Melrose Ave, Atlantic City
|$0.00
|Whiting Platter
|$19.99
|$1.00
Mexico Restaurant & Bar - 3810 Ventnor Ave
3810 Ventnor Ave, Atlantic City
|7 Mares
|$24.50
A spicy seafood soup with Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, and Calamari accompanied with your choice of Portuguese bread or corn tortillas.
|Carne Asada
|$20.00
Grilled steak marinated and served with rice, refried beans, and a Sope.
|Carne Tampiqueña
|$22.50
Grilled steak marinated and served with two chicken Enchiladas dipped in a Mole sauce. Accompanied with rice and refried beans.
HAMBURGERS
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City
|Grilled Chicken BLAT
|$16.98
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon,
Avocado, Chipotle Ranch on Texas Toast
|Salad Southern Fried Chicken
|$18.99
Arcadian mix, 2 Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, tomato, onion, chopped bacon, sliced egg, shredded cheddar. Served with Chipotle Buttermilk Garlic dressing.
|Caesar Salad
|$14.98
Grated Reggiano, Home Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Blue Water Grille - 60 N. Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor, Atlantic City
La Oveja Negra Tex Mex - 1332 Atlantic Ave
1332 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits - Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City.
131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall - 133 S Tennessee Ave
133 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City
El Patron - 3019 Atlantic Avenue
3019 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tony's Baltimore Grill
2800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City
Cuba Libre Atlantic City
2801 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City
|Arroz con Frijoles
|$7.00
Steamed white rice and black bean soup
|Bread & Mango Butter
|$4.00
Our signature, house made mango butter with crispy pressed Cuban bread.
|Maduros
|$8.00
Fried ripened sweet plantains
TAPAS • GRILL
Sirens Bar & Grill
447 Carson Ave, Atlantic City
Cardinal - 201 South New York Avenue
201 South New York Avenue, Atlantic City
Tony Boloney's Wholesale - Warehouse
2643 Fairmount Avenue, Atlantic City
B&B Saloon
2721 Artic Ave, Atlantic City
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun
111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City
Stewart's Restaurants - Atlantic City - 1601 Boardwalk
1601 Boardwalk, Atlantic City
Kiss Kiss Nightclub - 2801 Pacific Ave Suite 306
2801 Pacific Ave Suite 306, Atlantic City