Pies in Atlantic City

Atlantic City restaurants
Toast

Atlantic City restaurants that serve pies

Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Rhythm & Spirits image

 

Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits

131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Pie 12"$12.00
OGIR Mac Sauce, Southern Fried Chicken, Bacon, Hank’s Sauce
Southern Fried Chicken Parm Pie 16"$18.00
Southern Fried Chicken Pie 16"$18.00
OGIR Mac Sauce, Southern Fried Chicken, Bacon, Hank’s Sauce
More about Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun image

 

CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun

111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City

Avg 4.8 (2784 reviews)
Chocolate & Peanut Butter Pie$13.95
Chocolate and peanut butter pie with butter crust bottom.
Chilled Banana Cream Pie$13.95
Chilled cream pie with sliced bananas on chocolate cookie crust bottom, Chocolate Sauce Serve On Side
More about CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun

