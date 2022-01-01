Pies in Atlantic City
Atlantic City restaurants that serve pies
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits
131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City
|Southern Fried Chicken Pie 12"
|$12.00
OGIR Mac Sauce, Southern Fried Chicken, Bacon, Hank’s Sauce
|Southern Fried Chicken Parm Pie 16"
|$18.00
|Southern Fried Chicken Pie 16"
|$18.00
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun
111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City
|Chocolate & Peanut Butter Pie
|$13.95
Chocolate and peanut butter pie with butter crust bottom.
|Chilled Banana Cream Pie
|$13.95
Chilled cream pie with sliced bananas on chocolate cookie crust bottom, Chocolate Sauce Serve On Side