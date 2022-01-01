Go
Atlantic City Sub Shops

Our restaurant focuses on the traditional ways of making subs passed down through the generations. Our walls are filled with murals from the 1920’s and 1930’s Atlantic City Boardwalk, and our booths are reminiscent of the old fashioned rolling chairs.
Combine the atmosphere with our delicious subs and you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience.

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

6825 Tilton Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (1571 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Fries
Served with a side of cheddar cheese.
Turkey
Grilled Chicken & Cheese
Fresh grilled chicken served how you like it.
Cheese Steak
GP Unsweetened$2.34
Crispy Curly Fries
AC Root Beer$2.50
20 oz Coke$2.11
Onion Rings
AC Regular
Our Italian, made with coteghino, capicola ham, genoa salami and provolone cheese. Topped with oil and oregano.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6825 Tilton Rd

Egg Harbor Township NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
