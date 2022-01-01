Atlantic City Sub Shops
Our restaurant focuses on the traditional ways of making subs passed down through the generations. Our walls are filled with murals from the 1920’s and 1930’s Atlantic City Boardwalk, and our booths are reminiscent of the old fashioned rolling chairs.
Combine the atmosphere with our delicious subs and you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
6825 Tilton Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6825 Tilton Rd
Egg Harbor Township NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Miami Breeze
Latin American & Caribbean Cuisine
Greens and Grains- Northfield
Come in and enjoy!
Carangi’s Cafe & Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Jo-Jo's Italian Grille
Come in and enjoy!