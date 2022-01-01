Go
Atlantic Fish & Chophouse

2 MAIN STREET ON THE HARBOR

2 Main Street

Popular Items

CLASSIC BURGER$22.00
10 OZ PRIME BURGER, CHOICE OF TOPPINGS, FRENCH FRIES
FRIED ARTICHOKE$18.00
MARINATED ARTICHOKES, HARISSA & LEMON PRESERVED AIOLI
TRUFFLE FRIES$12.00
GARNISHED WITH WHITE TRUFFLE OIL AND PARMESAN CHEESE
CHOPPED KALE SALAD$16.00
ROASTED PEANUTS, SHREDDED CABBAGES, CILANTRO LEAF, CUCUMBERS, RED ONIONS, PINE NUT DRESSING, PARMESANO REGGIANO
BLACK TRUFFLE LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE$29.00
ORECCHIETTE PASTA, LOBSTER, SUMMER TRUFFLES, SAUCE AU FROMAGE
ATLANTIC CLAM CHOWDER$10.00
NEW ENGLAND STYLE WHITE CHOWDER
OLD FASHIONED TOMATO BISQUE$11.00
SERVED WITH A THREE CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
TRADITIONAL CAESAR SALAD$13.00
CHOPPED ROMAINE, CLASSIC CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN, HERBED CROUTONS
WILD SALMON$30.00
ENGLISH PEA RAVIOLI,
PEA & CARROT MASH
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$18.00
GIGANTES BEANS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS,
DILL, GREEN ONIONS, OLD BAY AIOLI
Location

2 Main Street

Edgartown MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
