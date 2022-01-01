Atlantic Fish Market
If you cannot order, it's because we are currently too busy to accept any more orders... Orders will resume again shortly...
Attention:
If possible, PLEASE PAY ONLINE to reduce the wait times for everyone. This also allows us the opportunity to bring your food direct to your vehicle.
And, please wait until you receive our text before you pull up to the pick-up window.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
900 28th St SE • $
Location
900 28th St SE
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
