Atlantic Poké Marlborough

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:30 PM

237 Boston Post Road West

Marlborough, MA 01752

Popular Items

The Atlantic$16.75
Salmon (raw) & Tuna (raw) served with your choice of base, Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Pickled Ginger, Avocado & Wasabi drizzled with our house made creamy Spicy Mayo (Mayo based sauce with Sriracha) & Ginger Sauce (Soy based sauce rich with ginger, oil and some sweetness.).
Plant Based Super Star!$14.50
Organic Tofu served with your choice of base,Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Quinoa, Red Cabbage & Avocado served with our House made Ginger Sauce.
Wasabi Tuna$14.50
Tuna (raw) served with your choice of base, Edamame, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Seaweed Salad, Pickled Ginger, Avocado, Wasabi then drizzled with our Traditional sweet sesame soy and creamy Wasabi Mayo.
Diet Coke 20oz$3.00
Four Scooper$19.95
Cali Roll Bowl$14.50
Crab Salad served with your choice of Base, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi and Avocado drizzled with our house made sweet and creamy Atlantic Sauce and our Traditional sweet, sesame soy.
Land Lover$14.50
Chicken served with your choice of base, Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Red Cabbage & Avocado with House Ginger Sauce and sweet n’ creamy Atlantic Sauce.
Chicken & Shrimp$14.50
Chicken & Shrimp served with your choice of base, Edamame, Carrot,Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Red Cabbage & Avocado drizzled with House Ginger Sauce and sweet n’ creamy Atlantic Sauce.
Three Scooper$16.50
Two Scooper$12.95
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm

Location

237 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough MA 01752

Directions

