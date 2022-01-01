Go
Atlantic Poké is a new food concept serving all the great flavors you have grown to love from eating sushi, in a build your own bowl format.

193 Boston Turnpike Road

Chicken & Shrimp$16.75
Chicken & Shrimp served with your choice of base, Edamame, Carrot,Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Red Cabbage & Avocado drizzled with House Ginger Sauce and sweet n’ creamy Atlantic Sauce.
Sweet Street Brownies GF$3.50
Land Lover$16.75
Chicken served with your choice of base, Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Red Cabbage & Avocado with House Ginger Sauce and sweet n’ creamy Atlantic Sauce.
Two Scooper$12.95
The Atlantic$16.75
Salmon (raw) & Tuna (raw) served with your choice of base, Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Pickled Ginger, Avocado & Wasabi drizzled with our house made creamy Spicy Mayo (Mayo based sauce with Sriracha) & Ginger Sauce (Soy based sauce rich with ginger, oil and some sweetness.).
Three Scooper$16.50
Cali Roll Bowl$14.50
Crab Salad served with your choice of Base, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi and Avocado drizzled with our house made sweet and creamy Atlantic Sauce and our Traditional sweet, sesame soy.
Plant Based Super Star!$16.75
Organic Tofu served with your choice of base,Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Quinoa, Red Cabbage & Avocado served with our House made Ginger Sauce.
Wasabi Tuna$16.75
Tuna (raw) served with your choice of base, Edamame, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Seaweed Salad, Pickled Ginger, Avocado, Wasabi then drizzled with our Traditional sweet sesame soy and creamy Wasabi Mayo.
Four Scooper$19.95
Shrewsbury MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
