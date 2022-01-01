Go
Toast

Atlántico

A Seafood Focused Tapas bar in Boston's South End. We look forward to having you in. Cheers.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

600 Harrison Ave • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)

Popular Items

BROCOLI SALAD (broccoli)$13.00
shaved & roasted broccoli, pears, chorizo goat cheese, almonds
MANCHEGO$10.00
manchego cheese, golden raisins chutney, pistachios, pressed toast
ALLERGIES - NUTS, DAIRY, ALLIUM, GLUTEN
BOCADILLO DE POLLO$18.00
grilled chicken breast, chive aioli, shaved fennel salad, watercress, pickled fresno chilis
CALDO VERDE$17.00
portuguese kale soup, linguiça sausage, potato, garlic, chicken stock
LUBINA (bass)$28.00
Lubina\t\t
5 oz fillet of greek bronzino, skin on sautéed
Marcona almond puree (dairy free)
Salad fennel / orange / grapefruit /parsley leaf/olive oil/salt
Espelette pepper
FINFISH ALLERGY
NUT ALLERGY
NIGHTSHADE ALLERGY
CROQUETAS$13.00
salt cod croquettes & squid ink aioli
CAESAR ESPANOLA$18.00
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, white anchovies, shaved manchego, espelette breadcrumbs
REMOLACHAS (beets)$14.00
(BEETS)
RED BEETS (SIMMERED THEN CUT INTO BATONS)
Red endive, fig vinaigrette, pomegranate, blue de Basque, walnuts
ALLERGIES -
DAIRY ALLERGY
NUT ALLERGY
ALLIUM ALLERGY
PAPITAS$3.00
house made potato chips with sea salt
CORDERO (lamb)$36.00
LAMB SHOULDER, BONELESS BRAISED (MIREPOIX, LAMB STOCK, RED WINE)
ROSE HARISSA, RAS EL HANOUT
CUCUMBER SALAD- DICED CUCUMBER, YOGURT, LEMON, RAW GARLIC, DILL
ALLIUM ALLERGY
DAIRY ALLERGY
HAS MEAT
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

600 Harrison Ave

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KAVA neo-taverna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

South End Buttery

No reviews yet

Since 2005, The Buttery has been a neighborhood mainstay for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Think contemporary American food with an English twist! We are open for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating with social distancing and mandated mask guidelines in effect. Come and join us on our heated outdoor patio with expanded seating!

PICCO

No reviews yet

Pizza & Ice Cream Company.

Blunch

No reviews yet

Serving Unique and satisfying pressed sandwiches for breakfast or lunch!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston