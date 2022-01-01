Atlántico
A Seafood Focused Tapas bar in Boston's South End. We look forward to having you in. Cheers.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
600 Harrison Ave • $$$$
Location
600 Harrison Ave
Boston MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
