Go
Toast

Atlantis Restaurant & Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1937 Piedmont Circle NE • $$

Avg 3.7 (1761 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1937 Piedmont Circle NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Carlyle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

No reviews yet

SweetWater Taproom with 24 beers on draft, a full kitchen, killer patio and tours of the brewery

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vision Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston