Atlantis Restaurant & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
WRAPS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1937 Piedmont Circle NE • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1937 Piedmont Circle NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Carlyle
Come in and enjoy!
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
SweetWater Taproom with 24 beers on draft, a full kitchen, killer patio and tours of the brewery
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Come in and enjoy!
Vision Restaurant & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!